Orapa United on the transformation path

Club has signed a five year deal with Umbro, club website also launched

BONGANI MALUNGA

Orapa United are on the cusp of fulling transitioning into a full fledged private entity to align with the Botswana Football League’s Club Licensing Regulation criteria which was recently adopted. The BFL’s club licensing criteria also encourages clubs to move from a society based operation to a business entity and Orapa United has heeded that call after an important engagement with their supporters.

The Orange FA Cup champions held a shareholders’ engagement with their supporters last week and the supporters gave them the green light to continue the transformation process. Orapa United’s Public Relations Officer Amelton Gaefhele told Gazette Sport that they had a positive engagement with their supporters to discuss the benefits of making the long awaited transformation.

“We recently had an engagement with our supporters to discuss and dissect the transformation process. They (the supporters) gave us a ‘go ahead’ response to continue our path. We have agreed to move from a society to a business entity. The way forward was to register with relevant authorities (CIPA) and we have already started that process,” said Gaefhele.

Gaefhele also revealed that the club has signed a new five year technical sponsorship deal with Umbro. The Umbro kit was launched last week, the technical sponsor will also provide training gear for the team as per the agreement between both parties. In addition to the Umbro deal Orapa United also launched their official club website (www.orapaunitedfc.com) which they aim to utilise for communications and marketing purposes while also aiming to reach a wider audience beyond local borders.