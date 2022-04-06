NEW BNOC CEO BAYENDI AIMS TO CLOSE THE VALUE GAP

Gazette Reporter

The newly appointed Botswana National Olympics Committee (BNOC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Botho Bayendi said she is more than ready to serve sports in all aspects to bring excellence within the organisation. This was after she was officially announced as the substantive CEO by the BNOC President Colonel. Botsang Tshenyego in a press briefing held in Gaborone on Tuesday morning.

Bayendi who was roped in from Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) where she served as the Executive Director Business Intelligence is taking over position that have been held by Wedu Motswetla on an interim basis following the departure of Tuelo Serufho in 2021. The seasoned leader who holds 19 years of experience said she is happy that she is coming in the sports scene as a no name individual as it will help her settle well and deliver her mandate towards excellence.

“I feel so privileged to be joining the BNOC, I believe I am leveraging on the trust that is bestowed upon me and it’s a sign of commitment and the seriousness I take into this responsibility. I believe that with the support that comes from the board I cannot fail, and I come from the corporate space, and I must admit that I come with zero balance in sport leadership hence I must rely on all stakeholders. All I will be doing for the athletes and the organisation is providing excellence and what I want to plead from people is positive expectations, so we build the brand together,” she said.

Bayendi further stated that her main role is to close the value gap and engage all relevant stakeholders to make sure that “there is nothing that is taking away superiority and I am of an open-door policy where all suggestions and ideas are welcome.”

“The media is key in this journey, I cannot do anything without being visible in the eyes of the public that’s why I believe that I will be nothing without the media. I will only remain with those who are positively adding value to the progress and excellence I am talking about,” she concluded.

For his part Col. Tshenyego said they are adamant that Bayendi is going to deliver according to expectations. “I must admit that we took long in our recruitment process because it required a lot of technicalities and we have done what was due and we are happy that we have a CEO who has a rich background in leadership. We are proud that we were able to recruit from the corporate sector for the first time which will change the brand image of BITC. We are also delighted that we have appointed a woman which goes hand in hand with our gender equality roles. This is going to be a hectic year in terms of activities, and she has a mountain to climb in putting together such,” he said.

Meanwhile the BNOC has admitted that the preparation for the Commonwealth Games slated for Birmingham, England has started on a low note due to lack of funding, but they are hopeful for assistance from different stakeholders. They have been awarded only 26 slots for athletes from athletics, judo, squash, weightlifting, swimming, boxing amongst others.