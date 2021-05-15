Ngele adds more silverware

Ngele is Botswana’s most decorated player in South African football with 7 trophies

He has won trophies at four out of six teams he has represented

He is one of only a few players to have won all domestic trophies in SA football

TTM Owner to give players, staff the P7 million to share amongst themselves

BONGANI MALUNGA

Mogakolodi Ngele has solidified his status as the most decorated Motswana to ever ply his trade in South African football after winning the Nedbank Cup with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) this past weekend. TTM defeated Chippa United 1-0 in the Ndebank Cup final through Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo.

Ngele’s club reached a major cup final for the first time in their history, in their first ever season in the top flight of South African football. The Nedbank Cup triumph is Ngele’s seventh major trophy in South African football having won trophies at all but two clubs (Supersport United and Black Leopards).

The 30 year old won his first trophies in 2013 with then named Platinum Stars as he helped them win the Telkom Knockout and the MTN8. He then moved to Mamelodi Sundowns where he won three trophies (two league titles and one domestic cup). A loan move to Bidvest Wits yielded a league trophy (2016/2017 season). His latest trophy collection has seen him steer clear of his fellow Batswana in the trophies category in South African football. Ngele is also part of only a few players who have won all domestic trophies on offer (league, Nedbank Cup, Telkom Knockout, MTN8).

Having played a significant role in the semifinal elimination of his former club Mamelodi Sundowns in the semifinal, the Zebras star was not involved in the final with a suspected injury but he was present to collect his winner’s medal and hold the trophy aloft with his teammates.

TTM owner Abram Sello has also decided to allow the players and the club’s staff to share the P7million prize money amongst themselves as a token of his appreciation for their impressive cup run. Ngele and his teammates will also get a chance to play in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

The next big challenge for the club will be to avoid relegation, they are currently 14th on the log but they have a game in hand on their rivals and they will be keen to avoid being relegated in their first season in the top tier of South African football.