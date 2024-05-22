Ngele Presents Double Injury Blow for Rollers, Zebras 

Ngele’s injury comes at the worst possible time for club and country

GAZETTE REPORTER

Mogakolodi Ngele’s latest injury has presented a double blow for his league title chasing club Township Rollers and the Zebras who have a crucial double away game schedule against Uganda and Somalia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers in early June.

Ngele has sustained a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out of action for up to six weeks.

This is the second injury lay-off for Ngele in 2024 after he was sidelined for two weeks following a right groin strain in February.

Six-week lay-off

Ngele’s club, Rollers, confirmed the severity of his shoulder injury in a statement released last week.

“Township Rollers star Ngele, who sustained a shoulder injury during the match against Holy Ghost on Wednesday night, will be sidelined for at least six weeks,” said the club stated in a statement.

“Club medic Patrick Rachaba has confirmed. Ngele was taken to Gaborone Private Hospital where scans revealed that he had sustained a right clavicle dislocation, ruling him out of action for a minimum of six weeks.”

Worst possible time

Ngele’s injury comes at the worst possible time for club and country. On the club front, Rollers are in the midst of a title fight against Jwaneng Galaxy and Gaborone United.

Ngele has been a stellar performer for the capital city giants in the 2023-2024 season as he has weighed in with 12 goals in the Botswana Football League, becoming the first Popa player to tally double digit figures this term.

He is the club’s top scorer and has also provided assists for his teammates in key games this season. He scored a brace against Holy Ghost before sustaining the injury that not only prevented him from getting a potential hat trick but also possibly ended his season.

Experience and versatility

The goal against Holy Ghost was his third against the same opponents in the 2023-2024 season, having also scored against them on 23 October last year.

Ngele is also an instrumental figure at national level where his experience and versatility is vital in head coach Didier Gomes da Rosa’s squad.

He has the ability to play as a false nine, a playmaker or in the right side of an attacking trio.

In full display

The player’s national team attacking abilities were in full display during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Mozambique in November last year.

Ngele scored in Zebras’ 3-2 defeat against Mozambique at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium. His goal came as a second half substitute, making a contribution that was enough to earn him a spot in the next game.

He also played a part in the team’s 1-0 victory over Guinea in the following game five days later.