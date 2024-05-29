Orange Botswana’s Sponsorship Fuels Olympic Dreams

“Orange Botswana stands proudly beside you,” said Orange Botswana’s Chief Marketing Officer, Yves Famien, at the unveiling of the company’s sponsorship of BNOC to the tune of P1,680,000 recently

GAZETTE REPORTER

Orange Botswana has recognised the transformative power of sports, hence it is investing significantly in the growth of sports in Botswana.

According to CEO of the major telecommunications company, Nene Maiga, this commitment extends beyond the track and field and contributes to the holistic development of the nation by empowering individuals and inspiring future generations.

Speaking at a recent event where Orange Botswana announced a sponsorship of P1,680,000 for the Botswana National Olympic Committee for this year’s Olympic Games in France, Maiga emphasised the depth of the company’s commitment.

Vital catalyst

“To support Team Botswana’s Olympic campaign, each of the six athletes that has qualified for the Olympic Games thus far will receive a commendable P50,000; while the relay team will receive a total of P60,000,” she said.

“We hope this sponsorship will serve as a vital catalyst in their preparation for the rigorous challenges ahead.”

Maiga added that the commitment of Orange Botswana to sports is not merely through financial contributions but is also by demonstration of the company’s dedication to fostering the growth of sports in Botswana.

“The sponsorship signifies our collective commitment to empowering the qualifying athletes and propelling Botswana onto the global stage of sporting excellence,” she said.

Exceptional athletes

She elaborated on the challenges faced by athletes on their journey to Olympic success, which demands total dedication, intensive training, and access to top-tier resources.

“Therefore, we are proud to stand alongside these exceptional athletes, providing them with the financial support they need to pursue their dreams relentlessly,” Maiga said.

“With this assistance, we aim to alleviate the burdens associated with training costs, travel expenses and equipment procurement, allowing our athletes to focus wholeheartedly on their pursuit of excellence.”

Transformative

The Olympics, which are scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August, 2024 in Paris, France will see six athletes from Botswana participating. The athletes include Letsile Tebogo (100m, 200m and 400m), Collen Kebinatshipi (400m), Leungo Scotch (400m), Bayapo Ndori (400m), Tshepiso Masalela (800m), and Kethobogile Haingura (800m).

Botswana’s 4x400m relay team has also qualified for Paris ’24.

The Chief Marketing Officer at Orange Botswana, Yves Famien, echoed the sentiments of the CEO, noting the company’s recognition of the transformative power of sports.

“And it is with great pleasure that we proudly announce our partnership as the sponsor of the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) campaign,” he said.

Beyond athletics

Famien also highlighted that their partnership extends beyond athletics, encompassing Orange Botswana’s broader commitment to social responsibility and community development.

“Through initiatives aimed at promoting health and wellness, empowering youth and fostering inclusivity, we are working tirelessly to create a brighter, more prosperous future for all members of our society,” he said.

Reflecting on their journey, Famien noted the milestones achieved alongside remarkable athletes like Letsile Tebogo.

Among the best in the world

“Today, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Olympic Team and embrace this new chapter of partnership with the Botswana National Olympic Committee,” he said.

“As Orange Botswana, we stand united in our commitment to supporting our athletes as they prepare to showcase their skills on the world stage. To all exceptional athletes who have qualified for the Olympics, I offer my sincerest congratulations.

“Your hard work, dedication, and perseverance have earned you a place among the best in the world. Orange Botswana stands proudly beside you, ready to champion your success every step of the way.”