Orange Commits P3m to Phikwe Marathon

The telecom giant just pledged considerable three-year financial support for a marathon with a demonstrable impact on the economic revival of Selebi-Phikwe

GAZETTE REPORTER

Orange Botswana has pledged P3 million in sponsorship for the Phikwe National Marathon that will be disbursed in tranches of P1 million per year from 2025 through 2027.

The commitment was unveiled at a ceremony in Gaborone yesterday (Tuesday), marking continuation of a partnership that began in 2016.

“In recognition of the event’s growing importance, Orange Botswana is pleased to announce that we will be injecting P1 million towards the Phikwe National Marathon for the next three years,” said the Chief Executive of Orange Botswana, Nene Maiga, at the launch.

Economic revival

“This increased sponsorship reflects our belief in the power of sports to elevate communities and to further boost the economy of Phikwe.”

Held annually in Selebi-Phikwe, a mining town that has struggled since closure of the BCL Mine at the end of 2016, the marathon has become a crucial tool for economic stimulation and sports tourism.

The 2025 edition is scheduled for July 26.

Maiga said Orange Botswana’s support extends beyond financial aid.

Promise and potential

“Together with the Selebi-Phikwe Town Council and other key partners, we will ensure the Phikwe National Marathon continues to grow as a key event in Botswana’s sporting calendar and as a platform to promote Selebi-Phikwe as a destination with promise and potential,” she said.

She described the marathon as “more than just a race” but a symbol of community resilience and opportunity.

The new sponsorship will increase prize money and bolster support for the volunteers who make the event possible. Orange Botswana also aims to elevate the visibility of the race, drawing more national and regional participation.

“Over time, this marathon has grown from a local race into a highlight on Botswana’s sports tourism calendar,” Maiga said. “It attracts participants from all corners of the country and beyond, injecting energy and commercial activity into Selebi-Phikwe and its surrounding areas.”

Catalyst for healthy living

She emphasised Orange Botswana’s continued investment in sports as part of a broader strategy for national development.

“At Orange Botswana, we are passionate about sports development,” she noted. “We view sports not merely as competition but as a catalyst for healthy living, youth empowerment and community-building.”

She thanked Selebi-Phikwe Town Council and the Local Organising Committee for their “tireless work”, saying Orange is proud to renew its partnership and contribute to building a marathon that “inspires, supports economic activity, and elevates Botswana on the regional sports map”.