Orange FA Cup Reaches Last 32

Top-tier clubs enter the Orange FA Cup as the competition intensifies, with matches scheduled for March 21–22

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Orange FA Cup has officially reached the round of 32, marking the stage where top-tier clubs join the competition and raise the stakes in Botswana’s premier knockout football tournament.

Matches are scheduled to be played on March 21 and 22, although venues had not yet been confirmed at the time of the draw announcement.

Organised by the Botswana Football Association, the tournament brings together clubs from both lower and upper divisions, offering smaller teams a rare opportunity to compete against some of the country’s biggest football institutions.

Among the fixtures drawn for the round of 32 are Tsabong Red Lions against Gaborone United, Holy Ghost against Union Flamengo Santos and Ferry Wanderers facing Black Lions. Lokgwabe United will take on Matebele FC while BR Highlanders meet TAFIC.

Elsewhere, Tonota FC face Security Systems, while Township Rollers take on Tlokweng United. Santa Green will challenge Mochudi Centre Chiefs, while JJ United face Morupule Wanderers and Calendar Stars meet BDF XI.

Motlakase Power Dynamos will play Orapa United, Jwaneng Young Stars meet Extension Gunners, and Ndundu Young Fighters face Sua Flamingoes. Tsetseng United will clash with reigning champions Jwaneng Galaxy FC, while Kanye United face Nico United.

Corporate Support

The competition continues to benefit from the backing of Orange Botswana, whose partnership with the BFA has helped expand the tournament’s reach and impact across the country.

BFA president Tariq Babitseng recently praised the role of corporate support in strengthening football development.

“Our recent qualification for WAFCON and AFCON did not happen by chance,” Babitseng said. “It is the result of sustained investment and strategic partnerships such as this one.”

He added that the partnership has strengthened football structures while creating opportunities for players at both grassroots and elite levels.

Beyond Football

Orange Botswana chief executive Néné Maïga said the company views the tournament as more than just a football competition.

“The Orange FA Cup is not just about football,” Maïga said. “It is about social mobility, youth development and strengthening communities through sport.”