Orange Phikwe Marathon Set for Saturday

Selebi-Phikwe prepares to host athletes from across Botswana and neighbouring countries for the annual road race

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Orange Phikwe National Marathon is due this Saturday at Sam Sono Stadium in Selebi-Phikwe, bringing together both elite and recreational runners from across Botswana and neighbouring countries.

Organised by the Selebi-Phikwe Town Council in partnership with Orange Botswana, the event will feature several race categories, including a 10km race, a 21.1km half marathon, the full 42.2km marathon and a 5km fun run.

There will also be veteran and master veteran divisions for both men and women competing in the 42.2km distance.

Long running tradition

Formerly known as the Bosele Marathon, the event has been held in Selebi-Phikwe since 1985.

It was founded by the late Boet Kahts and Phil Roberts as a community fun run before evolving into a national-level competition that now draws participants from countries like Zimbabwe, Kenya and South Africa.

Funding and Sponsorship

Earlier this year, Orange Botswana announced a P3 million sponsorship deal for the marathon, committing to provide P1 million annually from 2025 to 2027. This pledge marks a continuation of Orange Botswana’s support that began in 2016.

“In recognition of the event’s growing importance, Orange Botswana is pleased to announce that we will be injecting P1 million towards the Phikwe National Marathon for the next three years,” said the CEO of Orange Botswana, Nene Maiga, at the sponsorship launch earlier this year.

Maiga stated that the company’s involvement goes beyond funding.

Orange since 2016

“Together with the Selebi-Phikwe Town Council and other key partners, we will ensure the Phikwe National Marathon continues to grow as a key event in Botswana’s sporting calendar and as a platform to promote Selebi-Phikwe as a destination with promise and potential,” she said.

The marathon is seen as part of broader efforts to revive Selebi-Phikwe’s economy and raise the town’s profile through sports tourism.