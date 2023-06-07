Orebonye Eyes More Titles After CAF Confederations Triumph

Urges discipline and hard work in his compatriot footballers who aim to become internationals

GAZETTE REPORTER

Tumisang Orebonye made history by becoming the first Motswana footballer to win a prestigious continental title after clinching the 2022-23 Total Energies Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup in Tanzania over the weekend.

USM Alger clinched their first-ever continental title when they edged out Tanzania’s Young Africans (Yanga) on the away goal rule in a thrilling final of played in front of a packed stadium in Dar-es-Salaam.

Despite a 1-0 defeat at home in Algiers last week, USM Alger’s 2-2 aggregate score from their 2-1 first-leg victory secured them the coveted trophy, becoming the first Algerian side to win the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

History in the making

Orebonye played a vital role in USM Alger’s victory, having made it to the first team in all matches prior and during the finals.

In a post-match interview, Orebonye said he was happy to be a part of the history makers in Africa because it had not been an easy journey to the final the eventual victory.

“It is an honour to win a title of this magnitude in Africa and it comes through the dedication and hard work we have been putting in throughout the season.

Eyes more titles

“I am happy to be playing in a more professional league with contributions towards my development and performance as a player and am contented with how we played as a team.”

He added that he intends to continue putting in the work so he can help his team to win more prestigious titles across the world. “The league is still on and it would be nice for us to add more titles in our cabinet this season,” he said.

“I want to continue being one of the most influential players in my team so we can see ourselves playing at the CAF champions league level.

“The level of football this side is tops and more advanced than in Botswana. This helps us to grow into better players for the benefit of our national teams in continental games.

Inspiration

“This should be a source of inspiration for Batswana footballers who intend to play abroad. There are so many players back home who are capable of playing here. What they need to do is continue working hard and have discipline as the key to success.

“It is our time to re-write the history of football and I encourage my national teammates to continue doing their best.”

Orebonye was signed by USM Alger from Moroccan side Olympique Khouribga early this year, parting ways with Kabelo Seakanyeng who remained at the club.