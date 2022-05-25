Police Softball Ladies Crowned Return to Play Mini League Champions

GAZETTE REPORTER

Police IX Ladies Softball Club dominated the Botswana Softball Association (BSA) return to play mini league finale that was held at Selibe Phikwe over the weekend and emerged the ultimate champions of the games. The mini league that started early this year comprised of both men’s and ladies teams from the northern and southern zones competing in a point system order of play.

The tournament was contested by eight ladies teams including Titans, Carats, Vikings, UB Giants, Rail Giants, Scramblers, Police and Ghetto Yankees. Police popularly known as “Queens of the Game” won all of their four games in group stages en route to the finals where they dismantled their close rivals Titans (13-1). Prior to the finals they beat Rail Giants (10-0), Vikings (1-0), Carats (5-3) and Titans (4-3) to put themselves forth as the favourites to win the title. In post-match interview Police IX head coach, Tawina Phibion said they are excited to have snatched the league ahead of other favourites because it was a tightly contested tournament by teams which were fully prepared.

“We are all excited and happy that we emerged the ultimate winners of these tournament, but I must admit that it was not an easy contest for us. All these teams were fully prepared, and they were hungry for victory and silverware since we have been in the side-lines for a while due to COVID-19 setbacks and they all came back strong. We fought hard for the bragging rights and supremacy, we remain the undisputed champions. I want to give credit to the ladies, they really showed zeal and hard work towards bringing this title home,’’ he said.

The Queens of the Game walked away with P15,000.00 prize money, trophy and gold medals whereas Titans won silver medals and Vikings settled for bronze medals. Carats, Scramblers, Ghetto Yankees and Rail Giants finished 4th , 5th , 6th , 7th and 8th respectively. Police went on to win two individual awards through Magdeline Mabutho who walked away with best catcher accolade and Onnetse Ribbin won the best pitcher. Maitumelo Serumola of Titans walked away with a best batter award whereas Keamogetse Nkoane of Vikings was crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament.

For her part Police captain Mabutho attributed their victory to hard work, dedication and teamwork that her teammates have been committed to throughout the year. “It was not an easy tournament, but we defied the odds and we will be going back to the drawing boards to recollect ourselves so we can ready for the next assignment that might come our way, either the league or another tournament. I am also happy for other teams who participated, they gave us a run for our money. The tournament was highly competitive and we are happy with the progress,” she said.