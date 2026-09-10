Raguin Makes US Open History

The 17-year-old became the first Motswana to reach the US Open Junior main draw, adding another milestone to Botswana tennis despite a first-round exit.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Ntungamili Raguin’s US Open campaign ended in the first round, but the 17-year-old left Flushing Meadows having made Botswana tennis history.

Historic First

Raguin became the first Motswana to reach the US Open Junior main draw, adding another milestone to his growing international career.

He lost his opening-round singles match 1-6, 6-1, 2-6, while his doubles campaign also ended in the first round.

Grand Slam Lessons

Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) president Oaitse Thipe said competing at Flushing Meadows had given Raguin valuable Grand Slam experience as he continues his development on the international circuit.

“Competing at Flushing Meadows, home of the US Open, has also provided the 17-year-old with valuable Grand Slam experience as he continues his development on the international circuit,” Thipe said in a telephone interview.

Thipe linked Raguin’s progress to the international tournaments Botswana has hosted, where the player has competed, won matches and earned important ranking points.

“We hope his performance will translate to other players,” Thipe said.

Young Inspiration

Thipe said Raguin’s progress was also giving younger Botswana players reason to believe they could follow the same path.

He said the BTA currently has eight under-14 players competing in Morocco and hoped Raguin’s example would motivate them.

“Currently we have eight players of U14 playing in Morocco and we hope he is motivating them, and if they do well they will follow suit in his steps,” he said.

“The amazing work that Raguin has been displaying is motivating a lot of young players and they feel they can do well to emulate his success,” Thipe added.

Country Visibility

Beyond the court, Thipe said Raguin’s appearances at major international competitions were also giving Botswana greater visibility.

He said the teenager’s presence on the international circuit was “also marketing the country,” as more people became familiar with Botswana.

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