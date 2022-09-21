Ramoreboli delighted to retain Sesinyi

Sesinyi has signed a one-year extension

Club excited that he resisted offers elsewhere to stay in Jwaneng

BONGANI MALUNGA



Jwaneng Galaxy coach Morena Ramoreboli has expressed his delight after star player Thabang Sesinyi signed a new one-year contract extension. Sesinyi had the best year of his career last season as he bagged the top scorer crown after netting 24 league goals.



Choosing Galaxy

Naturally, a stellar season yields interest from local and foreign clubs but Sesinyi

opted to stay in Jwaneng. The player wasted no time to put pen to paper on a new deal

that keeps him at the club until June 2023, the contract has an option of a further one year extension when it elapses.

Gaffer excited

South African coach Ramoreboli told Gazette Sport that the technical team and the club as a whole is excited by Sesinyi’s contract renewal. “We are very excited seeing Thabang Sesinyi rejoining us. He is a top player, a true professional, (he is) very humble and disciplined. We are looking forward to completing what we started, we believe that he will continue working hard and contributing to the success of the project that we are building,” the Galaxy coach told this publication.



“He is one of the players we know likes to be here. He is willing to put an extra effort

to make sure that we achieve what we have set out to attain.

A special working relationship with the technical team



The coach added that : “I think he has also realised that the technical team understands

his way of playing. Tactically, he suits how the team wants to play. He has all the attributes of our playing model, so it was easy to make the decision of coming back because he knows what is expected of him and how best he can im prove from the previous success.”



“I believe that scoring 24 goals, without counting the number of goals he scored in the cup games shows that something special happened. He has also realised that working with people who understand him and teammates who also appreciate his efforts and understand how he works makes it easier for him. That’s why he chose us. Obviously

if a move outside the country did not materialise, the only option he chose was to go back where he is appreciated,” Ramoreboli explained.



The importance of continuity

“To be honest Gaucho (Sesinyi) is a top player, he is a quality player and offers will always be there. I think it is always advisable and wise for any player to choose teams wisely and I think that’s what he has elected to do. He chose a team where it will be easy for him to grow as a player. Tactically he has matured a lot and I believe that’s exactly what pushed him to take Galaxy’s offer. I know a couple of clubs that were interested in him but he had to make a decision to stay here because he knows this is the best place he can grow as a player,” the coach concluded.