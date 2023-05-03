Rebatenne and Maloka Continue to Dominate Local Table Tennis

Both make short work of their opponents and emerge champions of the Botswana Open in the women’s and men’s sections respectively

GAZETTE REPORTER

Nhabe Table Tennis Club’s Tshepiso Rebatenne and Moshopa Spinners Club’s Bakang Maloka continued to stamp their authority on local table tennis and emerged the champions of the Botswana Table Tennis Association’s (BTTA) Botswana National Open Tournament in Gaborone over the weekend.

The tournament pitted attracted a total of 74 players from different clubs across the country competing in men and women’s singles and doubles sections.

Under 12

In their quest to develop and nurture talent at the grassroots level, BTTA included juniors in the Under 12 section in its Re Ba Bona Ha programme.

Rebatenne won all of her matches in the women’s section, beating Lucy Tomeletso (BDF), Constance Kuswani (BDF), Onnetse Isaiah (Nhabe) prior to the finals where she brushed aside Olorato Ramagapu (Smash Maniacs) to clinch the title.

In the men’s section, Maloka proved to be too tough for his opponents and cruised comfortably against Masa Lesole (Smash Maniacs), Thobo Matlhatsi (BDF), Thuto Nthaga (DTTC) and Boago Malobela (Smash Maniacs).

Exceptional performance

In a post-match interview with Gazette Sports, Maloka attributed his exceptional performance to hard work and consistency in training.

“BTTA has been hosting tournaments every month and it takes consistency and hard work every day, especially in training,” he said.

“I have been working on my technique and fitness because those are key things in tennis. I have been dominating all the tournaments but it doesn’t mean that I have no competition. It’s all about hard work.

A game

“My opponents always bring their A game and I am happy with the competition I am getting, hence my progress.”

For her part, Rebatenne said she was happy with her performance and hopes to carry the momentum and form to the Africa Championships in Durban, South Africa late this year.

“I will be using such competitions to prepare for the Africa Championships because it will be an Olympics qualifier,” she said.

“It is therefore important for me to stay focused. I will be working on a training programme with my coach which I will be following throughout the year.”

Professionalisation

Meanwhile, BTTA president Kudzanani Motswagole believes efforts to turn the sport professional are on track after successfully hosting all of their tournaments on their calendar of events for this year.

“We are making progress because we have hosted our events without fail and have been incentivising our athletes well so that they are motivated to continue playing table tennis,” he said.

“We will continue to improve the welfare of our athletes in all aspects so that we move to semi-professional and then professional.”