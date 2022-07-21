Red hot Mabaya pens new Orapa United deal

BONGANI MALUNGA

Orapa United have moved swiftly to ensure that they retain the services of the red hot Gofaone Mabaya by tying him to new three year deal. Mabaya put pen to paper last week after establishing himself as the club’s talisman last season. The club was aware that the player’s form alarmed rival clubs who would have naturally inquired about his services, losing yet another top talent to opposing clubs was not a chance the club was willing to risk.

Rewarded for his stellar form

The attacking midfielder had a stellar 2021/2022 season in which he scored 11 league goals. He was the club’s top scorer and their only player to record a double digit goal tally in the previous season. By Orapa’s usual trophy winning standards, finishing fourth in the league last year was an underachievement in a season that yielded only the Mascom Charity Cup but Mabaya’s form was the shining light in the eyes of the Orapa faithful.

More recruitment and contract extensions

Mabaya was also joined by goalkeeper Lesenya Malapela and defender Thato Seagateng who have also extended their contracts with the Ostriches. Malapela and Seagateng have both signed two year contract extensions.

The club has also signed midfielder Koketso Majafi to strengthen their midfield department and add more depth ahead of the new season. Namibian striker Isaskar Guribab has also been signed by the club to bolster their attacking options.