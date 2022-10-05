REST IN PEACE

From: Orapa United Communications Desk
It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the passing on of our left back Mr.
Lesenya Lee Ramoraka. Mr. Ramoraka met his demise this morning due to a car accident
near Mmashoro village. The untimely passing on of Mr. Ramoraka is a big blow to his
family, Orapa United family, the entire football fraternity and friends.
The Orapa United Management is in contact with the Ramoraka family to accord them the
much-needed support during this trying time and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.We pray and pass our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Ramoraka’ s family and friends on their tragic loss. May your soul rest in Eternal Peace, Lee.