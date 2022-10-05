REST IN PEACE

From: Orapa United Communications Desk

It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the passing on of our left back Mr.

Lesenya Lee Ramoraka. Mr. Ramoraka met his demise this morning due to a car accident

near Mmashoro village. The untimely passing on of Mr. Ramoraka is a big blow to his

family, Orapa United family, the entire football fraternity and friends.

The Orapa United Management is in contact with the Ramoraka family to accord them the

much-needed support during this trying time and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.We pray and pass our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Ramoraka’ s family and friends on their tragic loss. May your soul rest in Eternal Peace, Lee.