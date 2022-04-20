ROLLERS CALM AS SA TRIO TARGETS FOLZ

Chippa United, Supersport United and Moroka Swallows actively courting Folz

His contract will end in June

Rollers believe that Folz is willing to prolong his stay if they offer him a new deal

BONGANI MALUNGA

Township Rollers have adopted a relaxed approach to head coach Romain Folz’s position as reports continue to link him with a move to South Africa when his Rollers contract ends in June. Rollers’ management team believes that the French coach will resist offers from South Africa if they offer him a new deal.

Chippa United, Supersport United and Moroka Swallows have already made inquiries about his availability. Supersport have made the strongest impression as they have already contacted those close to the coach to inform him of their intention to interview him for the head coach position following the departure of Kaitano Tembo.

Chippa also recently contacted Rollers to register their interest in the coach. Chippa and Supersport are under interim coaches and they are both keen to lure the Frenchman from Rollers.

Speaking to Gazette Sport, a Rollers management member who requested anonymity stated that they are aware of the interest Folz has generated but they are calm as the speculation goes into overdrive. The Rollers management member revealed that Folz turned down an opportunity to go to the January held Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament with Mauritania as an assistant coach and performance analyst to take over at Rollers.

“Folz is not excited by money, he believes in the project that we sold to him when he joined. There is a mutual interest to prolong this union. He had an opportunity to go to AFCON with Mauritania but our project appealed more to him. He essentially took a pay cut to join us, that should tell you a lot about the man. I believe he will stay as long as we want him to stay. In football anything can happen but we are optimistic that he will stay. His position will be reviewed at the end of the season and we will open talks then,” the Rollers member stated.

Folz joined Rollers in December, the club has been playing “catch up” to league leaders Gaborone United all season. Folz has managed to guide the team within touching distance of GU in the title race with four games to go.