Rollers dump Nato

… prompting other teams to line up to snap up the player with an articulate pair of feet that have been getting little playtime at Rollers

BONGANI MALUNGA

Former Zebras midfielder Ofentse Nato has been released by Township Rollers in an off-season clear-out as the club prepares for another rebuilding phase.

Rollers have opted against renewing the Nato’s contract for the forthcoming 2022/2023 season. The player was largely underutilised by former Rollers head coach Romain Folz and was rarely in the club’s match-day squads.

The top-notch midfield dynamo whose stature could have waned due to being overlooked also had a row with the club’s management over late payment of his wages towards the end of the season.

New offers

The uncertainty around his future and his absence from the first team picture was viewed by many as an indication that Nato and the club were headed for a split. Rollers are now under the tutelage of Thabo Motang who has been on the technical team for a while.

Nato will not be getting a fresh start under Motang as it appears the new gaffer has approved the midfielder’s departure.

Now footloose, he is expected to have a host of local clubs queuing up for his signature on a free transfer. He has reportedly attracted the interest of Extension Gunners who have a knack for acquiring experienced players to guide their young squad.

A big clear-out

The Lobatse club believes that experienced feet are necessary to aid their young core to come to grips with the demands of the main league, and the Mogobane-born player seems set to fit the bill.

Nato is the most high-profile name in a list of six players who have been released by Rollers, among them goalkeeper Keeagile Kgosipula, Mohamed Diallo, Ovella Ochieng and Lebeau Binemo Madi.