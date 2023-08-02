Rugby Secures P150K Sponsorship

Westsure Insurance aims to grow with rugby in Botswana

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Rugby Union (BRU) has secured a P150,000 sponsorship for their league from Westsure Insurance, ending years of financial struggle.

Expressing his gratitude at the official launch of the sponsorship recently, BRU president Sean Irish emphasised the critical lifeline that the sponsorship provides to Botswana’s rugby community.

The 12-month partnership with Westsure Insurance is expected to breathe new life into the sport, which has faced numerous challenges due to lack of financial support in recent years.

“This sponsorship will be tremendously helpful,” he said. “The sporting landscape in Botswana has endured significant financial hardships, and this cash injection is akin to a much-needed blood transfusion.

“Westsure Insurance has offered us a lifeline and we are incredibly appreciative. Though we are still an amateur sport, we are going to be able incentivise teams for the upcoming league season and give them extra money.”

Remarkable growth

The CEO of Westsure Insurance, Victor Nnoi, said the rationale for choosing rugby as the sport to support was its remarkable growth and increasing popularity.

He acknowledged the potential of rugby to positively impact the lives of many Batswana, saying as a relatively young company, Westsure Insurance aims to grow alongside rugby.

The injection of funds is expected to enhance infrastructure and uplift the morale of players, coaches, and fans alike, inspiring greater participation and engagement in rugby across the country.