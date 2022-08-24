SEAKANYENG JETS OFF TO UAE

If he impresses his hosts, he may command a big transfer fee for OCK

BONGANI MALUNGA

Kabelo Seakanyeng joined United Arab Emirates (UAE) club Dibba Al Fujairah on a season-long loan from Moroccan outfit Olympique Club Khouribga (OCK) last week, Gazette Sport has established.

This marks the end of waiting for the winger after OCK prolonged the contract to enable them to send Seakanyeng on loan to UAE without the threat of losing him on a free transfer if his contract had been left to expire.

A new adventure

Seakanyeng’s contract with OCK will expire in 2024. If the player impresses his hosts he might command a big transfer fee for OCK. The player’s stock is high after being named in the Team of the Season in Morocco last season. It is thus hardly surprising that he has earned yet another overseas move.

Seakanyeng will become the first-ever Motswana player to ply his trade in the UAE when he eventually laces up his boots for his new club. The former BDF XI lad is becoming quite a journeyman who hasplayed for clubs in South Africa (Chippa United and TS Galaxy), Malta (Lija Athletic), Morocco and now the UAE.

About Dibba and the UAE Pro League

Dibba Al Fujairah is in the UAE Pro League following their promotion to the top tier after winning the First Division title last season. They earned the promotion after securing 24 wins out 28 games in a blitzing campaign in which they recorded only one defeat.

UAE Pro League has seen many globally-recognised players flocking to the division. Asamoah Gyan (Ghana) is the most high profile one to have competed in the league. Gyan played for Al Ain from 2011 to 2017.

The current world-famous players in the league are Thulani Serero (South Africa), Spanish striker Paco Alcacer, former Leicester City midfielder Andre Silva and former West Ham United forward Andriy Yarmolenko.