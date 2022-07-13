Seakanyeng shines in Morocco

BONGANI MALUNGA

To say that Kabelo Seakanyeng has settled well into life in Morocco would be an understatement, the Olympique Club Khouribga (OCK) forward has continued to stamp his authority in the Botola Pro (Moroccan Premier League). The Zebras player has been named in the Botola Pro’s Team of the Season as the best performing left sided winger in the league.

The personal honour is the latest demonstration of the player’s year by year progression in North African football. Seakanyeng played a starring role in OCK’s promotion push last season with seven goals and four assists.

Making a step into the top tier of Moroccan football was considered a tough task on paper but Seakanyeng has made light work of any early assumptions that the top tier would be a daunting challenge.

The 2021/2022 season saw him make his maiden appearance in the Botola Pro, which was expected to be a big step for the player. However, he has continued to enhance his talismanic status for his club with nine goals and eight assists this season, in total he had 16 goal contributions in a season whereby the newly promoted team preserved its premier league status.

His form helped transform OCK from a survival chasing team to a CAF Confederation Cup challenging team in a matter of months. Seakanyeng has made history by becoming the first Motswana player to be named in the Team of the Season in a top African league. As of matchday 29, only three players had scored more league goals than Seakanyeng.