Seakanyeng’s OCK Struggle in Moroccan First Division

All eyes on swift winger to save his Moroccan club

Skhebo remains an integral part of the Zebras’ provisional squad

GAZETTE REPORTER

Olympique Khouribga (OCK) is grappling with an uphill battle to maintain its position in the highly-competitive Botola Pro 2 League (Moroccan First Division).

Botswana international Kabelo ‘Skhebo’ Seakanyeng’s club is plagued by poor performance in the ongoing 2023/24 season where it is languishing at an unenviable 13th position out of 16 teams after it secured only two wins in nine matches.

With an underwhelming record of three draws and four defeats, the club finds itself struggling to reclaim its former glory. The plight means all eyes are fixed on Seakanyeng, the dynamic winger known for his pivotal contributions to OCK’s prior triumphs.

With 37 appearances (thus far) for OCK, he has notched up an impressive nine goals and provided 11 crucial assists, illustrating his prowess on the field of play.

Affectionately known as Skhebo, Seakanyeng’s unwavering dedication and agility on the pitch were established soon after he joined OCK in late 2020 alongside Tumisang Orebonye, who currently plies his trade with USM Alger in the Algerian Ligue Professionnelle 1, and Simisane Mathumo, now with Township Rollers in Botswana.

Together with Orebonye, Seakanyeng played an instrumental role in propelling OCK to secure promotion from Morocco’s Botola 2 (First Division) to the esteemed Botola Pro.

Crestfallen

However, despite their past successes, OCK’s recent relegation to the lower league at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season has cast a shadow over the team’s prospects, leaving both players and fans crestfallen.

Even so, Skhebo remains an integral part of the Zebras’ provisional squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, as newly appointed Head Coach, Didier Gomes da Rosa, finalises preparations for the team.

Set to face off with Mozambique on 16 November and Guinea on 21 November, the Zebras are poised to showcase their mettle at the Obed Itani Stadium in Francistown.

A compelling twist comes in the form of former Zebras players Pontsho Moloi and Diphetogo Selolwane, who sources say will assume roles as da Rosa’s first and second assistant coaches respectively.

Also expected to add to the coaching roster is former goalkeeper Kagiso Tshelametsi, entrusted with sharpening the Zebras’ goal-minding capabilities.