Semis Set in Stone: Orange FA Cup Final Four Locked In

With the losers coming within touching distance of victory last weekend, the next stage of the semis this weekend is set to be nothing short of a feisty festival of football



GAZETTE REPORTER

Defending champions Gaborone United suffered defeat at the hands of Jwaneng Galaxy, losing 13-12 in a nerve-wrecking penalty shootout at Dinaledi Academy Stadium in Oodi this past Sunday.

Despite a fierce battle on the field, both teams remained deadlocked at 1-1 after regular time.

Meanwhile, Orapa United secured their spot in the semifinals with a 2-1 victory over Township Rollers at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

Orapa triumphant

The intense clash saw Orapa United emerge triumphant, booking their place in the next stage of the competition.

Over at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, Tafic FC delivered a commanding performance, defeating Sua Flamingoes 1-0 to claim their spot in the semis.

In another thrilling encounter, UB Hawks secured themselves a spot in the semifinals with a narrow 1-0 victory over Police XI at the National Stadium.

Prowess

Notably, UB Hawks emerged the only first division team to advance to the semis, underscoring their prowess and resilience in the competition.

Looking ahead, Galaxy is set to face off against UB Hawks in what promises to be an electrifying showdown in Semi-Final 2.

Meanwhile, TAFIC will lock horns with Orapa United in Semi-Final 1, setting the stage for an intense battle between two formidable opponents.

Thrilling

The semifinals are slated to take place this weekend at venues that were yet to be confirmed by the Organising Committee at the time of press.

Anticipation runs high as fans eagerly await the thrilling football extravaganza that is sure to unfold on the field.