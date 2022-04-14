Sikwane Appointed BFA Head of Competitions and Operations

BONGANI MALUNGA

Local football administrator and FIFA accredited agent Olebile Sikwane has been roped in by the Botswana Football Association as the new Head of Competitions and Operations. Sikwane was appointed by the BFA last week as they released a statement confirming his appointment.

“Mr Sikwane brings a wealth of experience to the BFA as a FIFA and BFA accredited football agent, a published author and a well known football administrator having contributed at both Gaborone United as a General Manager and at Mochudi Centre Chiefs as a Vice Chairman,” a statement from BFA Chief Executive Officer Mfolo Mfolo reads in part.

In an interview with this publication, Sikwane stated that he is relishing his new role, he also has numerous goals that are aligned with restoring the association’s reputation. Sikwane will be in charge of facilitating and overseeing domestic competitions and being a reference personnel for local teams heading out to participate in continental competitions.

“I want to help the BFA regain it’s reputation and integrity, that’s critical especially in the eyes of the corporates and the eyes of both CAF and FIFA. My mandate is to make sure competitions are properly run, and managed, and that we are compliant as a body accountable to FIFA. My other responsibility is a new aspect of the position, it’s operations. I will be making sure that there’s a synergy between all departments linking them to the CEO, who is the overall overseer,” Sikwane told Gazette Sport.