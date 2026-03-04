Softball’s High-Stakes Reset

Easter tournament spotlights ambition, elite competition and the search for lasting financial stability

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The National Easter Softball Tournament has become a central pillar in efforts to revive and strengthen softball in Botswana, according to the Botswana Softball Association (BSA). The annual competition, widely known as NEST, is designed to bring together elite teams in a condensed, high-intensity format that organizers believe can stimulate interest in the sport and narrow development gaps.

Kako Justus Kuswane, the BSA’s Competitions Organizer, said the tournament plays a critical role in sustaining momentum at a time when the sport is seeking greater visibility and financial stability. “By featuring top-tier teams in competitive, high-stakes matches, it bridges development gaps and breathes new life into our local softball,” Kuswane told this publication.

Funding Reality

Kuswane acknowledged that the association has historically relied heavily on public funding, particularly support from the Botswana National Sports Commission, to run its programmes and competitions. That dependence, he said, has underscored the urgency of diversifying revenue sources.

“We have been highly dependent on the motherbody being Botswana National Sports Commission to foot the bill,” he said, adding that recent pledges from a private benefactor mark a welcome, if still limited, shift. According to Kuswane, the sponsorship environment remains fragmented, shaped largely by short-term corporate agreements and essential government grants rather than enduring commercial partnerships.

Tournament Details

The National Easter Softball Tournament (NEST) 2026 will be staged from April 2 to April 5 in Gaborone. It will feature the country’s top eight teams in both the men’s and women’s categories, a format intended to ensure competitive balance and consistent quality across fixtures.

In the women’s competition, BDF IX, Carats, Ghetto Yankees, Police IX, Scramblers, Titans, Vikings and Wells will compete. The men’s field comprises BDF IX, Carats, Comets, Gatalamotho, Police IX, Rail Giants, Rebels and Wells. Organisers say the condensed schedule is designed to deliver high-level competition over a short period, appealing to both supporters and potential partners.

Sustainability Debate

Despite the tournament’s prominence, Kuswane argued that long-term growth for softball in Botswana depends less on stand-alone events and more on sustained league structures. He said durable partnerships could offer brands a clearer and more consistent return on investment, while also supporting player development pathways.

“For sustainability purposes Botswana Softball Association’ growth should be based on securing a long term partnership,” he said, contrasting leagues with tournaments that are “short time based.” Kuswane noted that the last such long-term partnership was with the telecommunications firm BoFinet, before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted sporting calendars and commercial arrangements.

“In my humble opinion in tournaments we do not have time to develop new players as they are short time based opposed to the league,” he said.