Tati River Cup Weekend

Organisers believe next week’s inaugural HSNV-sponsored Tati River Pre-Season Tournament can transform Francistown into Botswana’s football destination while driving tourism, business and regional football development

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The inaugural HSNV-sponsored Tati River Pre-Season Tournament is being positioned as more than a curtain-raiser to the Botswana Premier League season, with organisers hoping it evolves into one of the country’s premier annual sporting events.

Scheduled for 8 August at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium, the one-day tournament will feature newly promoted Tonota FC, northern rivals Tafic FC, Botswana football heavyweights Township Rollers and Zambian giants Nkana FC.

Organisers say the tournament is the first step towards establishing Francistown as Botswana’s football capital every August while creating lasting economic opportunities for the city.

Tonota FC chairman Tumelo Toteng said the ambition extends well beyond hosting a successful pre-season competition.

“Our objective is to create a football property that supporters, clubs and sponsors look forward to every year. We believe Francistown deserves a signature sporting event that showcases both the city’s passion for football and its potential as a destination,” Toteng said.

Economic Boost

Thousands of supporters are expected to travel to Francistown for the tournament, providing business for hotels, restaurants, transport operators, retailers and informal traders.

Toteng said football has become an important driver of local economies, with major sporting events creating value long after the final whistle.

“Every supporter who comes to Francistown spends money on accommodation, food, transport and shopping. That is why this tournament is not only about football but also about supporting local businesses and stimulating economic activity,” he said.

The tournament has secured support from HSNV as title sponsor alongside partners including the Botswana Tourism Organisation, Bet267, Unik Construction, Cresta Hotels, VTH, Okavango Consortium, the Gambling Authority, the Ministry of Sport and Arts, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Trade and Entrepreneurship, Spur Francistown, RocoMamas and SuperSport.

Regional Vision

Toteng said the participation of Nkana FC underlines the organisers’ ambition to give the tournament a regional profile while exposing Botswana clubs to stronger competition before the new season.

“We want supporters to experience international football without leaving Botswana while giving our clubs the opportunity to compete against quality opposition. That is how standards improve,” he said.

Although the tournament will provide Tonota FC with valuable preparation ahead of its debut Botswana Premier League campaign, Toteng said the broader objective is to build an event that benefits northern Botswana and the country’s football industry.

“If we establish a successful first edition, we are confident the tournament will attract even bigger clubs, stronger partnerships and more supporters in the years ahead.”