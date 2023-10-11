Tebogo, Ndori, Scotch to Start Olympic Preps Next Month

The tried and tested trio to be based in Maun for more conducive climes

Coach satisfied they’ve had a sufficient break after a gruelling season

GAZETTE REPORTER

The trio of Letsile Tebogo, Bayapo Ndori and Leungo Scotch is set to return to rigorous training in mid-November to prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The renowned athletes, who have already secured their spots at the Paris Olympics, are preparing to dazzle the world on the grandest sports stage.

In a telephone interview with their coach, Kebonyemodisa ‘Dose’ Mosimanyane, Gazette Sports learned that this decision comes after a well-deserved break, considering their gruelling season recently.

A long time to recover

“I gave them a long time to recover,” he said. “When you look at Tebogo, he had a bit of an injury towards the end of the season. So his break is mixed with rehabilitation.

“That is why, alongside Ndori and Scotch, he will resume training in the third week of November. Another reason is that they have already qualified for the Olympics, and so we do not have a lot of work to do with them.”

Mosimanyane disclosed that other athletes under his guidance commenced their training in the third week of September.

“Some of them had an excellent season’s end and I want them to get prepared for the season so they may try their luck at qualifying for the Olympics,” he said.

Most in Maun

Speaking about their training location, the outstanding athletics coach stated that most of his charges will be based in Maun for preparatory training. “That is because I am based in Maun as their coach,” he said.

“Yet again, I want some of them, like Tebogo, not to be disturbed by life in the city in Gaborone. With them in Maun, I can monitor their progress more closely.”

The 2024 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, are scheduled to take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024 with Paris the main host city and 16 other cities spread across metropolitan France and one in Tahiti, an island within the French overseas country and overseas collectivity of French Polynesia.

Paris secured the Games at the 131st IOC Session in Lima, Peru on 13 September 2017. Due to multiple withdrawals that left only Paris and Los Angeles in contention, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved a process to concurrently awarded the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics to two cities.

Three times for Paris

Having previously hosted in 1900 and 1924, Paris will become the second city (after London) to host the Summer Olympics three times.

Paris 2024 will mark the centenary of Paris 1924, be the sixth Olympic Games hosted by France (three in summer and three in winter), and the first Olympic Games in France since the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville.

The Games will return to their traditional 4-year Olympiad cycle, as the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo was delayed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.