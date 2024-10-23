Tebogo Nominated for 2024 World Athletics Track Athlete of the Year

Although he faces a formidable field, Botswana’s wing-footed athlete should forge ahead because he hit the track like a tempest unforeseen by meteorologists



GAZETTE REPORTER

In recognition of his remarkable talent and achievements that came like a whirlwind, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo has been nominated for the prestigious 2024 World Athletics Track Athlete of the Year award.

The young sprinter, who made headlines with his phenomenal performances at the Paris 2024 Olympics, is celebrated not just for his Olympic success but also his leadership in the 200m event throughout the season.

Aged only 21 years, Tebogo captured the gold medal in the 200m at the Olympics, showcasing a blend of speed, technique and a mental fortitude that belies his age.

Household name

His winning time positioned him as the world leader in the event, marking him as a formidable presence on the global athletics stage. This victory not only solidified his place as one of the sport’s brightest stars but also made him a household name in Botswana, a country with a growing legacy in track and field.

He faces tough competition for the award, with a shortlist that includes renowned athletes such as Rai Benjamin of the USA, the Olympic champion in the 400m hurdles; Grant Holloway, also from the USA, who claimed gold in the 110m hurdles; and Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, an Olympic champion in the 5000m.

Lyles and Wanyoni

Other contenders include Noah Lyles, the Olympic 100m champion, and Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi, the Olympic 800m champion.

Each athlete brings a remarkable set of accomplishments, reflecting the depth of talent in the sport today.

The voting for the finalists is currently open across World Athletics’ social media platforms and will close on 27 October.

This public engagement not only allows fans to support their favourite athletes but also emphasises the growing community surrounding athletics worldwide.

The nation’s pride

Botswana’s athletics community has rallied behind Tebogo, celebrating his achievements while also highlighting the importance of continued investment in sports development.

As the nation’s pride swells with recognition on the world stage, many hope that his nomination will pave the way for greater opportunities for aspiring athletes in Botswana.

