The Botswana Gazette is Print Media House of the Year

Tlotlo Kebinakgabo rounded off what was a triumphant night for the publication when he was named 2024 Print Journalist of the Year

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Gazette was among the night’s biggest winners at the 2024 Botswana Sports Awards at Fairgrounds in Gaborone last Saturday.

Organised by the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC), the prestigious ceremony saw the publication secure two major accolades, marking a milestone moment in the history of the publication.

Tlotlo’s first major career award

The first honour for The Gazette came when sports reporter Tlotlo Kebinakgabo was named 2024 Print Journalist of the Year. It is Tlotlo’s first major career award since he began covering sports nearly a decade ago. He joined The Botswana Gazette in January 2019.

“It is truly humbling to be recognised by the sporting community,” said Kebinakgabo after receiving the award. “This is not just a personal win but one for the entire newsroom that believes in the power of sports journalism.”

Dedication to sports coverage

To crown the night, The Botswana Gazette also clinched Print Media House of the Year — an award that reflects its continued dedication to sports coverage in the country.

Notably, both awards were not open to public nominations but were the preserve of National Sport Associations under the BNSC.

Track sensation Letsile Tebogo once again proved why he is Botswana’s sporting pride. The sprint star walked away with Sportsperson of the Year for the fourth consecutive time, pocketing P100,000. He also secured the Sportsman of the Year award, which came with an additional P75,000.

Tebogo and his coach

His long-time coach, Kebonyemodisa Mosimanyane, was named Coach of the Year, while the president of the Botswana Athletics Association, Moses Bantsi, earned the Sports Administrator of the Year accolade.

Teenage tennis sensation Malak Macheng emerged a double winner as Junior Female Athlete of the Year and Public Athlete/Team of the Year, the latter decided by public vote.

Ntungamile Raguin (tennis) and Edwin Masuge (athletics) were named Junior Sportsman of the Year and Sportsman with Disability, respectively.

WASBO Special Award

Tennis umpire Gaone Poane won both the Umpire/Referee of the Year and a WASBO Special Award while Sharon Reakae of Special Olympics also received a WASBO Special Award.

Gloria Majaga (athletics) was named Sportswoman with Disability, and Naledi Marape, a chess player based in the US, won Woman of the Year.

Other notable winners included Oreeditse Marakakgoro with the Minister’s Award), Sumod Damoudar of cricket with the Non-Citizen Award), and the Botswana Table Tennis Association as the National Sporting Association of the Year