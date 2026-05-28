Unaswi Matebu Remembered in Sport

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) Board Botswana National Olympic Committee Board, together with Botswana Hockey Association (BHC) have announced the passing of Unaswi Matebu.

She served on the BNOC Board from 2021 to 2025 as an Additional Member and chaired the Sustainability Committee. At the time of her passing, she remained an active member of the same committee, contributing to sustainability initiatives within the Olympic movement.

Her involvement in sport administration spanned several years, including a long tenure as President of the BHA, where she played a central role in the development and growth of hockey in Botswana.

WASBO Role

“She was an active member of WASBO in such a way that she played a huge role in its wake and resuscitation, for it to be known and be very active,” said Women and Sport Botswana Chairperson Keenese Katisenge-Tizhani. “She played a huge role in gender equality and was an active member in such a way that she contributed to our most recent strategy, and also through her roles in sustainability.”

Matebu’s work within Women and Sport Botswana extended to advocacy for the empowerment of girls and the promotion of gender equality in sport, according to the organisation.

Sustainability Focus

Within BNOC structures, Matebu was also closely associated with sustainability work, which remained a key area of her contribution until her passing. Her role on the Sustainability Committee was described as consistent and committed to advancing environmental initiatives within sport governance.

She is being remembered across the sporting fraternity for her dedication to sport development, gender equality, and sustainability.