Young Botswana Golfers Set For Continental Test

Seven young golfers set to represent Botswana at the All Africa Junior Golf Championship in Kenya, as the Botswana Golf Union hopes the experience will sharpen the country’s rising talent

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Golf Union has named a seven-member junior national team that will represent the country at the upcoming All Africa Junior Golf Championship scheduled for March 22–27 in Kenya.

The squad, comprising four boys and three girls, was selected following national trials held from January 16 to 19. According to Botswana Golf Union president Derrick Musa, the selection process was guided by the 2025 Order of Merit rankings and performances in the Botswana Junior League competitions.

The junior girls’ team includes Maru Chokwe, Tuduetso Onyadile and Maya Iyre, while the boys’ team will feature Thomo Mokgatle, Leago Molefe, Letso Keseabetswe and Mowana Chokwe.

Musa explained that the final boys’ selections were determined by their standings across the three-day trials, with Mokgatle finishing first, followed by Molefe, Keseabetswe and Chokwe.

Preparations Challenges

Preparations for the continental showpiece have been far from ideal, with the association balancing limited resources and the academic responsibilities of the young athletes.

“We had trials for both juniors and national team selection on the weekend of January 16–19, and the invitations were based on the 2025 order of merit and the Botswana Junior League competitions,” Musa said.

The squad is also geographically spread, with some players training at a golf school in South Africa while others remain based in Gaborone. Despite these logistical challenges, the team has had limited international exposure, including participation opportunities at the GolfRSA International tournament.

“Preparations have not been perfect due to limited resources and balancing sport with academic activities,” Musa acknowledged.

Raising Expectations

Nevertheless, the Botswana Golf Union remains optimistic about the team’s prospects in Kenya, particularly after increasing the size of the delegation compared with last year’s tournament in Tunisia.

“Our expectation is to improve on last year’s performances,” Musa said. “This year we are able to send a full complement of four boys and three girls, compared to only three boys and two girls who travelled to Tunisia.”

The depth of emerging talent has also seen several junior golfers earning places in senior national teams, underlining the growing strength of Botswana’s development pipeline.

Pathway Platform

For young golfers, the continental championship represents more than just competition; it is a gateway to global opportunities.

“The All Africa Junior Team Championships is the ultimate stage for aspiring golfers on the continent,” Musa said.

Victors of the event qualify for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan, while standout performers may also be selected for the Africa Golf High Performance Program, which offers professional coaching, equipment and invitations to prestigious tournaments.

Musa believes such exposure is vital to shaping the future of Botswana’s young golfers.

“Such exposure will build the character of junior golfers and inspire upcoming players to do even better,” he said.