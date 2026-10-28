Young Chess Stars Test African Ambitions

A regional tournament in Gaborone gave Botswana’s junior players a valuable test before December’s African Chess Championships in Namibia.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana’s emerging chess players tested themselves against regional opposition at the 2026 Botswana International Youth Chess and Cadets Championship in Gaborone last weekend, strengthening their preparations for December’s African Chess Championships in Namibia.

Candidate Master Thuto Mpene led Botswana’s campaign by winning the boys’ Under-18 title with 5.5 points. He won all but one of his matches, conceding only half a point in a draw. Makgabana Kaela secured the girls’ Under-18 crown.

Further Success

Botswana’s younger prospects also impressed. Ezra Bartlett won the boys’ Under-14 category, while Melissa Otimile secured the girls’ Under-12 title.

The fifth edition of the tournament attracted 210 players from Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, offering the country’s youngsters an important opportunity to measure themselves against some of the region’s promising talents.

The tournament also provided competitive preparation ahead of the African Chess Championships in Namibia this December, where Botswana’s players can expect a stronger continental field.

Regional Experience

Tournament organiser Vincent Masole said the event was designed to expose young players to competition beyond the domestic circuit. He stressed the importance of facing unfamiliar opponents, adapting to different playing styles and learning to cope with the pressure of international tournaments.

Botswana National Olympic Committee president Tshepo Sitale and Women and Sport Botswana chairperson Keenese Katisenge-Tizhani also praised the tournament for creating a safe competitive environment while encouraging youngsters to pursue excellence.