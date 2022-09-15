Zambia are crowned COSAFA champions

GAZETTE REPORTER

Zambia have finally won their maiden COSAFA Women’s Championship. This is the first time in the 20 years of the competition that the Zambians clinched the regional title. The win exhibits the Copper Queens’ consistency since their Tokyo Olympics appearance and their bronze medal at the 2022 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

It took extra time to separate the Copper Queens and hosts, South Africa. A Barbra Banda goal was all that Bruce Mwape’s side needed to end their trophy drought in this tournament. The winning goal ensured that Banda ended the competition with 10 goals. She joins compatriot Racheal Nachula and Rutendo Makore of Zimbabwe with the most scored goal of this competition.

The match ended 0-0 in regulation time with efforts from both sides to find the back of the net however the experienced captain finally found the back of the net in the dying minutes of the game to take the encounter 1-0.

Meanwhile, Namibia ended their campaign with a heartbreak. A late own goal by the Brave Gladiators’ captain, Emma Naris to grant last year’s champions a 2-1 victory and the bronze medal.

Naris’ own goal was not the only one of the match.

Tanzania defender Aisha Mnunka headed the ball into her own net to give Paulus Shipanga’s side an equalizing goal after the Twiga Stars had been leading the game for over six minutes, cancelling Christer Bahera’s goal she had scored in the 12th minute of the game. The fourth place finish is Namibia best finish in the competition since 2006 where they bagged a silver.

Individual awards

Top goal scorer – Barbra Banda

Player of the Tournament – Barbra Banda

Goalkeeper of the tournament – Catherine Musonda

Fair Play – Tanzania