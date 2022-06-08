Zebras set to face Eswatini in CHAN Qualifiers

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana men’s senior national football team, the Zebras, are set to tussle with Eswatini in the 2023 African Nations Championship ( commonly known as CHAN) Qualifiers. The 2023 edition of the competition will take place in Algeria from 8-31 January featuring 18 teams.

For now, numerous teams are vying for a place in the competition via the Qualifiers, the qualifying system has been divided into sub continental zones with teams playing two qualifying rounds (both two legged ties) before earning a place in the competition.

Botswana is in the Southern Zone and they were recently drawn against Eswatini. Other southern African countries vying for a place in the competition include Mozambique, South Africa, Malawi, Comoros, Madagascar, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Mauritius and Malawi. There are only three slots for southern African teams in the competition and Botswana will be hoping they will be one of the competing nations.

Botswana will face their southern African counterparts (Eswatini) on the week of 22-24 July in the first leg, the second leg tie will take place a week later. If the Zebras manage to overcome Eswatiti they will face either Seychelles or Madagascar in the second round in order to qualify for the CHAN tournament.

Botswana and Eswatini have faced off numerous times over the years with the Zebras dominating the duel. The last time Eswatini (then named Swaziland) beat the Zebras was in 2003 in the 2004 AFCON Qualifiers. Botswana is currently unbeaten in 10 successive games against Eswatini.

The CHAN tournament is strictly reserved for domestic players only, the competition has a prize money worth US$1.25 million (approximately P14.9 million).