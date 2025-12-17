Zebras Start AFCON Journey Next Week

After a 13-year absence, Botswana steps back into Africa’s grandest football arena with renewed belief, hard-earned lessons and a group that will test every ounce of resolve

GAZETTE REPORTER

It has taken more than a decade, but Botswana are back where the nation once dared to dream. When the Zebras open their Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Senegal on December 23, they will mark their first appearance at the continental finals since 2012. The tournament, hosted in Morocco, officially kicks off on December 21, but Botswana’s long-awaited return begins two days later.

Their only previous AFCON outing ended in three defeats, nine goals conceded and just two scored. Thirteen years on, the return feels different — shaped by patience, resilience and a clearer understanding of what is required to compete at Africa’s highest level.

Tests And Lessons

Botswana’s 2025 journey has been demanding and instructive. It began on March 21 in Francistown with a 3–1 World Cup qualifying defeat to Algeria, before a stabilising 2–0 win over Somalia four days later restored belief.

June’s COSAFA Cup provided further evidence of growth, with a goalless draw against Comoros followed by an open 3–3 contest with Zambia in Bloemfontein. Later in the year, September defeats to Algeria and Mozambique, and October’s narrow loss to Uganda alongside a spirited 2–2 draw with Guinea, underlined both the progress made and the fine margins that remain.

Group Of Giants

AFCON has placed Botswana in Group D alongside Senegal, DR Congo and Benin. After the opener on December 23, the Zebras face Benin on December 27, before closing their group campaign against DR Congo on December 30.

It is a sequence that leaves little room for error. Senegal bring continental pedigree, DR Congo depth and athleticism, while Benin offer organisation and experience. Each fixture presents a different challenge, demanding discipline and belief in equal measure.

Measured Optimism

Sports journalist and analyst Duncan Kgangkenna urged calm and perspective ahead of the tournament, saying Botswana should embrace their underdog status rather than fear it.

“We remain optimistic that the team will do better and do the nation proud, even though they are seen as underdogs,” Kgangkenna said. “Underdogs tend to pull surprises. Our group is very tough, but we do not have to pressure ourselves — we should take each game as it comes.”

For Botswana, AFCON 2025 is about more than results. It is about re-establishing presence, testing maturity and proving that the return is not fleeting. On December 23, the journey truly begins.

