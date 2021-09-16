5 Benefits Of Practicing Yoga Daily

Did you know that yoga is a $130 billion industry?

A few days ago, we were approached by a client who said he went for a cycling test in preparation for a cycling race and was advised that if he could improve his flexibility, his speed too would increase. Yoga was recommended.

While many people remain cynical about the benefits of yoga, it is really heart-warming to see athletes embracing it. Yoga is gaining popularity because it really is a phenomenal practice that enhances your life in more ways than one. It is not by chance that it is a billion-dollar industry.

Practicing yoga daily has numerous benefits. Here are five that we think you should know:

Less stress and better sleep

According to a recent national survey from the NCCIH, over 55 percent of yogis reported improved sleep and more than 85 percent said they were less stressed. Breathwork in yoga is credited with relieving tension, which brings about relaxation and prepares you for slumber.

More than 90 percent of our clients at Yownn Yoga who suffer from insomnia reported improved sleep in just four weeks of consistent practice.

Lower your risk of heart disease

A review of studies published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that practising yoga could help lower your risk of heart diseases. Overall, they saw that those who practised yoga lowered their blood pressure by five points and decreased their levels of bad LDL cholesterol by 12 points. The biggest takeaway is consistency.

Reduce chronic pain

Multiple studies have found yoga to be an extremely effective treatment, especially for those suffering from chronic lower back pain, one of the most common forms, reports the NCCIH.One such study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, found that those who had chronic lower back pain self-reported better function and less pain after three months of practice.

Improved mobility

Have you ever tried to zip up your dress and only managed to go half way up? Come to yoga class. Many people struggle daily with mobility. Being able to move your body without pain may sound like a far-fetched dream, but with consistent yoga practice, it is within reach within a few short weeks.

Yoga has a ton of postures that are performed to improve flexibility and build muscular strength. It also retrains our deep connective tissue.

Enhance physical performance

As professional athletes have come to realise, a consistent yoga practice enhances performance. Where sports strengthens and toughens muscles, yoga retrains our deep connective tissues, giving our bodies suppleness that enhances output.

If you want to dabble your feet in water, YouTube has lots of free videos. You may also visit a yoga studio near you. Visit www.yownnyoga.com to learn more.

Bonolo Phaladze is a registered yoga teacher (RYT200) with Yoga Alliance, a global governing body for yoga teachers. She is the teacher lead at Yownn Yoga Studio in Gaborone.