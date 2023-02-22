FNB KAZUNGULA BRIDGE MARATHON TAKES PLACE THIS WEEKEND

The second edition of the FNB Kazungula Bridge Marathon, organized by First National Bank Botswana, takes place on February 25, 2023. The event aims to promote sports tourism in Botswana and Zambia, as well as strengthen local sporting talent. The marathon is set against the backdrop of the iconic Kazungula Bridge, which connects both countries. Communications and PR Manager Boga Chilinde-Masebu stated that supporting sports development is vital to the bank, and they welcome opportunities to promote the sports fraternity in Botswana.

SOUTH AFRICAN RAPPER AKA LAID TO REST

South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, was laid to rest on February 18, 2023, in a private ceremony at the Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg. Forbes, who was 35 years old, was shot dead outside a restaurant in Durban two weeks ago. To honor his legacy, the Forbes family decided to release The Mass Country album on February 24, 2023, as planned. Even before AKA’s passing, ‘Mass Country’ was one of the most highly anticipated albums of 2023 across all genres in South Africa. AKA’s new single, ‘Company,’ featuring longtime collaborator and friend Kiddominant, was released on February 17, 2023, as per his wishes. The single was recorded in Los Angeles during his January holiday.

NIGERIAN GOSPEL ARTIST GUC TO PERFORM IN BOTSWANA

Gift Ugochi Christopher, popularly known as “Minister GUC,” a renowned Nigerian Gospel artist, is scheduled to perform in Botswana on April 22, 2023, at the Molapo Showcase. The event, “It is Possible,” features Botswana’s own Gospel Choir We Must Praise, and another international act yet to be revealed. Minister GUC is famous for his hit songs, “All That Matters,” “God of Vengeance,” and “Obinigwe,” which have all received millions of views on YouTube. His music is focused on revival and personal development in the place of intimacy with God. Minister GUC has ministered at major gospel events in Nigeria and has been nominated for numerous gospel awards worldwide. In November 2020, he released his chart-topping debut album, “The Message,” which has touched and blessed lives all over the world. In April 2022, he released his sophomore album, “To Yahweh’s Delight,” a 13-track album with powerful and uplifting songs to transform and edify the body of Christ. The event is organized and managed by Vubo Music in partnership with Quick-Clicks, a management company that specializes in corporate, conferences, seminars, and gospel events. Vubo Music is a talent management company founded in 2018 by Vusi Botshelo that has hosted popular music events and given birth to portfolios of the We Must Praise Choir, Shinkie, and Boitshepo.