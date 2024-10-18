Absa Botswana Unveils Signature Card

Among its numerous advantages and distinct benefits, here’s one that goes all the way with the holder: The Signature Card provides free comprehensive travel cover valued at up to $750,000 (P10 million) along with purchase protection against theft, loss, damage or non-delivery for all purchases made with it

Absa Bank Botswana has celebrated a significant step forward in its service offering by unveiling its new Signature Credit and Debit Cards.

The offering – which was launched in a special event held at the Gaborone International Conference Centre (GICC) recently – targets the bank’s Premier Banking customers with an array of features that signify sophistication, convenience and global reach.

In her opening remarks at the launch, Managing Director Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane introduced the Absa Signature Cards as a new standard in the Botswana banking sector.

Not mere transactional tools

She emphasised that the cards are not merely transactional tools but lifestyle enhancers that are tailored to meet the sophisticated needs of Absa’s Premier Banking clientele.

“We are not just unveiling a new offering,” she said. “We are introducing a new standard of excellence and sophistication in financial services.”

The Signature Card, which includes both credit and debit options, are crafted from high-quality metallic materials with a sleek, portrait design.

Elegance and prestige

Absa is the first bank in Botswana to offer such cards that it says reflect the elegance and prestige that its Premier customers deserve. The metallic construction is not only aesthetic but is also functional, offering increased durability.

In terms of functionality, the Signature Cards come equipped with advanced security features, including Europay, Mastercard and Visa (EMV) chip technology, which ensures transaction authentication by special readers, thus making the cards more secure than traditional magnetic stripe cards.

Global functionality

Cardholders can perform transactions at millions of locations worldwide, offering seamless access whether at home or abroad. But beyond security and global functionality, the cards provide a wealth of lifestyle benefits that make them highly desirable.

Pheko-Moshagane outlined several privileges, including admission to exclusive airport lounges via Dragon Pass, making travel more comfortable for frequent flyers.

The Signature Cards also offer special rewards and privileges, including points earned on every purchase, with double points for cross-border transactions. These points can be redeemed for various services, further enhancing the cardholder’s lifestyle.

Concierge service

One of the standout features is the concierge service that comes with the Signature Cards, which assists cardholders in planning travel, booking flights and hotels, as well as making dining reservations.

This service aims to take the stress out of travel and leisure activities, allowing cardholders to focus on enjoying their experiences.

For those concerned about travel safety, the Signature Cards provide free comprehensive travel cover valued at up to $750,000 (P10 million), along with purchase protection against theft, loss, damage or non-delivery for all purchases made with the card.

“Your Story Matters”

Pheko-Moshagane concluded her remarks by reaffirming Absa’s commitment to being more than just a bank. “At Absa Bank Botswana, we recognise that Your Story Matters,” she said.

“We are committed to being your financial partner in writing the various chapters of that story, empowering your tomorrow as you achieve your financial goals and live the life you envision.”

