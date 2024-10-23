ATI Drops “Mankalakaleng”

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Botswana’s most celebrated hip-hop artist, Atlasaone Molemogi, has once again demonstrated why he is one of the nation’s brightest musical talents.

Just last week, the artist better known as ATI unveiled his highly-anticipated EP, Mankalakaleng, a project that showcases his signature blend of lyrical prowess and dynamic soundscapes.

With creativity at the core of his craft, this release marks a new chapter in his impressive career.

A declaration of ambition

Speaking to Time Out, ATI’s manager, Benah Kobotwe, described the EP’s title, “Mankalakaleng,” which translates into reaching for “the top,” as more than just a name but a bold statement of intent too.

A pivotal moment

“This EP marks a pivotal moment in his career, representing the heights he is striving for alongside the people who have supported him all the way,” she said. “The sky is the limit, and together, we’re reaching for it.”

Regarding why as many as 15 tracks on the EP, Kobotwe explained: “A digital EP has no limit as to the number of tracks it can have.”

For ATI, “Mankalakaleng” is also a reflection of the journey that has brought him to this point. “It’s been a while since I last dropped an album,” he noted. “Mankalakaleng captures not just where I’ve been as an artist but also where I’m going. It’s a testament to growth, resilience, and the ever-evolving nature of my craft.”

Progress and perseverance

His words underscore the personal evolution that shapes the EP, making it more than just a musical release but a story of progress and perseverance.

The making of “Mankalakaleng” was a team effort, with some of the industry’s most talented producers contributing to its unique sound.

ATI expressed deep gratitude for his collaborators, including Dintleonthetrack, Royal DJ, Slim Kidd, and Bomber Beats who all helped bring his vision to life.

Special thanks

He singled out Veezo View for his creative synergy, saying: “Special thanks to Veezo View for the tracks we created together; your contributions brought a whole new energy to this EP.”

These collaborations not only highlight the rich diversity of Botswana’s music scene but also emphasise ATI’s commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.

At the heart of ATI’s music lies a deep connection to his fans. Their unwavering support has been the driving force behind his passion and creativity, hence his ode to them.

Palpable

“Most importantly, to my fans, your support has been the foundation of everything I do,” he said. “You have stood by me and it is because of you that I continue to create with passion and purpose.

ATI’s gratitude to his fans is palpable, and his latest release is a testament to the bond that he shares with those who have followed his journey. His message has always been clear: his artistry is about more than just himself.

“As I always say, it’s not about me, it’s not about you; it’s all about the people,” he reflected.

A rallying cry

This ethos is evident throughout Mankalakaleng, which is not only a celebration of his musical journey but a rallying cry for collective ambition and community spirit.

Through this EP, ATI is inviting his listeners to join him on a path to greatness, making “Mankalakaleng” at once a cultural statement and a musical achievement.