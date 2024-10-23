SADC Observers Receive Report On IEC Readiness

SADC to monitor pre-election phase, polling day and post-election processes

Report said to predict tight election with the possibility of a hung parliament

Commonwealth has also deployed team of experts to Botswana for 30 October poll

GAZETTE REPORTER

Led by former Tanzanian prime minister Mizengo Pinda, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) has arrived in Botswana ahead of the 30 October general elections.

Upon their arrival, the observers were given a report compiled by SADC on the country’s election preparedness.

While the details of the report have not been made public, it is understood that the report predicts a closely contested election with the possibility of a hung parliament.

SADC Troika

According to a source, the report was further discussed during a meeting of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security (SADC Troika) chaired by Pinda.

“The meeting received and discussed a report from the SADC Secretariat on the election observation mission and outlined how SEOM will carry out its duties during Botswana’s general election,” said the source.

SEOM plans to deploy observers across all districts, cities and towns in Botswana to monitor the pre-election phase, polling day and post-election processes.

13th Parliament

In line with Article 3 of the SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021), SADC is required to observe all general elections held in its member states.

Botswana’s imminent general elections will determine the composition of the 13th Parliament and local councils.

A total of 61 seats in the National Assembly and 609 local council seats will be contested using the first-past-the-post voting system.

The Commonwealth

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth has also deployed a team of election experts to observe the 30 October general elections.

The Commonwealth Expert Team (CET) is led by a Kenyan senator, Gideon Moi. It comprises five other eminent persons drawn from across the Commonwealth, with expertise in politics, elections, media, law and civil society.