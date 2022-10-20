Absa launches Fiduciary Services, unlocks Customers’ Wealth Protection

Drafting of wills, establishment of trusts, holistic financial planning, retirement plans, and debt management counselling and restructuring are components of the new service

GAZETTE REPORTER

As part of its commitment to ensuring financial security and stability, Absa Bank Botswana has announced the launch of its partnership with SCI Wealth.

The partnership, which enhances Absa Bank Botswana’s proposition, provides customers with access to services such as the drafting of wills, establishment of trusts, holistic financial planning, retirement plans, and debt management counselling and restructuring.

“As a bank, understanding and meeting the needs of the evolving customer needs remains at the heart of what we do,” said Absa Bank Botswana Retail Director, Valeta Mthimkhulu, during the launch of the Fiduciary Services in Gaborone recently.

Purposeful

“We continue to support our customers in their life journeys. We are always looking for purposeful ways to deliver value in new ways to them. We are excited to enable our clients to conveniently access a range of services through this partnership which we believe is a step in the right direction as we aim to help them in their quest to create sustainable and long-term financial wealth,” Mthimkhulu stated.

The proposition running through the bank’s affluent segment strives to help customers prioritise their financial future and that of their loved ones.

Mthimkhulu said Absa Bank Botswana remains dedicated to offering the transformative power of financial services to help its clients and customers plan, dream and aspire to change their lives.

He added that the bank plays an important role in the economic life of individuals, businesses, and the nation and that Absa Bank Botswana is committed to helping create, grow and protect wealth through partnerships.

“Absa bank Botswana recognises its role and responsibilities in the financial service industry,” he said. “We believe in creating sustainable opportunities for our clients, customers and communities.”

“We remain dedicated to helping them find ways to get things done through such propositions as fiduciary services.”