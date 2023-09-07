Absa Securities Botswana Setting the Standard in Financial Advisory Services

James Nthoyi – Executive Director Absa Securities Botswana

Absa Bank Botswana through its subsidiary Absa Securities Botswana offers a wide array of innovative and tailor-made corporate finance advisory solutions for entities seeking to raise debt and or capital equity capital as well as mergers and acquisitions.

In the dynamic landscape of financial services, institutions that consistently provide exceptional advisory services stand out from the crowd. This is exactly what Absa Securities Botswana is geared to deliver through the provision of top of the drawer solutions. We have emerged as a frontrunner in financial advisory services, setting new benchmarks and aiming to surpass market expectations. With solid expertise and an unwavering commitment to excellence, we are positioning ourselves as a reliable partner for businesses seeking to raise capital, engage in mergers and acquisitions, and navigate the complexities of the securities trading landscape. This drive is in clear alignment to our purpose of Empowering Africa’s tomorrow, together …one story at a time. We are deliberate about empowering people and businesses across the African continent.

One area where Absa Securities Botswana excels is in capital raising advisory services. We continue to be instrumental in assisting corporates seeking to raise capital through the debt capital market. Our expertise extends to private placements of debt, project finance, loan syndication, and international Eurobonds. Through our deep understanding of the local and international markets, we have the scale and expertise to support corporates in accessing the necessary funds to fuel their growth and expansion. Our approach is to work with each client and tailor bespoke solutions that meet the desired capital requirements.

Furthermore, Absa Securities Botswana has capabilities in equity capital raising advisory services. Under this specialised area we provide invaluable advice to businesses considering both local and international listings. By leveraging on our extensive knowledge of the Botswana market and understanding of global listing requirements, Absa Securities Botswana can play a pivotal role in facilitating successful equity capital raising initiatives. Through strategic guidance, businesses can access the capital markets and attract investment, thereby accelerating their growth trajectory.

Being part of a leading Pan African bank helps us as we can easily leverage on the expertise and experiences that is within our group. A clear case in point of the expertise that Absa Group has, is the advisory services and financing that Absa provided for Infinity Power’s acquisition of Lekela Power, Africa’s largest renewables-focused independent power producer. In this deal, Infinity Power acquired Actis and Mainstream Renewable Power’s combined 100 percent stake in Lekela Power. Absa acted as a Debt and Joint Merger and Acquisition (M&A) Advisor on the transaction as well as Mandated Lead Arranger on Acquisition Financing Facilities. This deal was recognised by industry participants as being market defining and was the winner of the “Catalyst Private Equity Deal of the Year 2022” at the Ansarada DealMakers Annual Gala Awards in February 2023.

Absa’s unwavering commitment to deliver sustainable and value-creating solutions to some of Africa’s greatest opportunities and challenges is what drives us. In addition to the above recognition, we are honoured to have been recognised at the EMEA Finance Achievement Awards for the following:

Best sovereign bond in Africa:

South Africa’s US$3bn dual tranche 10 and 30-year issuance

Best financial institution green bond in EMEA:

Absa Bank’s ZAR2.6bn debut triple-tranche green issuance

Best green bond in Africa:

Growthpoint’s ZAR1bn green private placement issuance

These accolades validate our ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional capital raising solutions for our clients and serve as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams.

Our focus to providing comprehensive financial advisory services also extends to securities trading. Our expertise in this area enables us to offer clients a range of trading options, including foreign exchange, bonds, and other financial instruments. With a keen understanding of market dynamics and a robust research capability, Absa Securities Botswana equips clients with the insights necessary to make informed financial decisions. Our dedication to delivering superior trading experiences and ensuring regulatory compliance sets us apart as a trusted partner in the financial services industry.

Moreover, we have also established ourselves as a leading player in the mergers and acquisitions space. Our M&A advisory services have the capability to assist businesses in navigating complex transactions, ensuring seamless integration, and maximizing value creation. By offering strategic insights, conducting thorough due diligence, and facilitating negotiations, Absa Securities Botswana is equipped to facilitate successful mergers and acquisitions that can reshape Botswana industries and create value for stakeholders.

Absa Securities Botswana is the go-to business partner when it comes to financial advisory services, particularly in capital raising, equity capital raising, securities trading, and M&A advisory. Our solid balance sheet, expertise and track record of successful transactions and dedication to providing tailored solutions make us a trusted partner for businesses seeking expert guidance. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, Absa Bank Botswana remains at the forefront, setting the standard for superior financial advisory services and contributing to the growth and prosperity of the business community in Botswana. Our team of experts is ready to walk the journey with those forward-looking clients requiring support.