Absa, SSI join hands in CSR to curb water scarcity

Goodhope the latest to benefits from Absa’s goodwill

GAZETTE REPORTER

Absa Bank Botswana and Stepping Stones International (SSI) have joined hands in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) targeting empowerment of local communities.

Through its CSR, the bank will donate 60 water tanks throughout the country in order to assist communities affected by water shortages. As part of the initiative, Goodhope was the latest to benefit recently when Absa and SSI donated water tanks to the village.

“As Absa Bank Botswana, we are deliberate in making positive and impactful changes in our communities as we aim to stimulate social and economic upliftment,” said Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane, Managing Director, Absa Bank Botswana. “We are aware of our responsibilities to the communities we serve.

“Searching for and delivering new means of enriching our communities’ remains an ongoing objective for the bank. We recognise that now, more than ever, we have the responsibility to come together as a nation and support under-served communities.”

She added that to this day, many Batswana face severe water shortage, hence the will to assist them. She explained that the donation is part of the Absa’s meaningful role in supporting under-privileged communities.

The donation of water tanks will be extended to various other communities across Botswana. “As one of the leading financial service providers, we remain committed to investing in our communities in support of our National Vision 2036 pillar of Building Prosperity for All,” Keabetswe Pheko-Moshagane said.

“We are committed to growing and creating a lasting impact in our communities. For over 70 years, we have been a trusted partner to Batswana. We remain steadfast in bringing possibilities to life.”