Zanda Zakuza to headline The Last Camp Out

The organisers are betting their last pula that nothing compares to ending the year with the Khaya Lam hit maker and Thamaga’s own BJB, Stanley Stan, Kwaito Mental and DJ Romeo at Bedrock Garden

Organisers of the second edition of “The Last Camp Out” have announced that South African songstress Zanda Zakuza will headline the festival on New Year’s Eve at Bedrock Gardens in Thamaga.

The Last Camp Out is a spin-off from the popular monthly chill session, Bush Farm Sundays, that has gained a life of its own as a way for revellers to welcome every New Year in style in Thamaga. The event ticks down the last hours of the passing year and attracts people from surrounding villages like Kumakwane, Mmankgodi, Moshopa and Molepolole.

In addition to Zanda Zakuza, the lineup features a roster of exploding talent in Thamaga’s own BJB, Stanley Stan, Kwaito Mental and DJ Romeo, to name but a few.

During a media briefing in Thamaga last Friday, the organiser of the event Lucky Ranko said the fest, which started in 2019, is going international by bringing Zanda Zakuza. “The 2019 production was top-notch with stages and lighting that had fans raving,” Ranko said. “We want to grow this event with an artist who needs no introduction. We all know every hit she has touched over the years like Master KG’s Skeleton Move, Limpopo and Prince Kaybee’s Club Controller.”

Ranko said the event will start in the morning with a picnic version before turning into a fully-fledged music festival throughout the night into 1st January 2022. He emphasised that the event is family-friendly and so patrons can bring their children to enjoy and gather for one last event of 2021. He added that his Vision Link is committed to the highest safety and security. “We always ensure the safety of our patrons,” Ranko said.

He expressed gratitude to The Copy Shop, Engine Filling Station in Thamaga, the Taxi Association of Thamaga and The BrainTec as partners. Tickets are being sold at all Spar outlets countrywide and Engine Filling Station in Thamaga for P100 single and P160 double.