Rollers stay foreign with Coaches

Township Rollers have announced the arrival of a new coach, Romain Folz, following the dismissal of Turkish-born former Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay a week ago.

“Romain is from France and joins Township Rollers after agreeing to leave his job with the Mauritania senior national team where he served as assistant coach and head of performance analysis,” Rollers said in a statement.

The 31-year old, Frenchman holds a UEFA PRO Licence from Spain, a Master’s degree in Leadership from the US, a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Coaching from his native France, and a Scouting and Video Analysis Diploma from Spain, amongst his many qualifications.

Folz is a well-documented nomadic tactician who has served as an assistant coach for the Uganda national team where he was also head of performance analysis, from January 2019 to July 2019. He moved to Pyramids FC (Egypt) from August 2019 to January 2020. He then went to Bechem United in Ghana as the head coach from January 2020 to July 2020, Chamois Niortais FC in Ligue 2 in France between July 2020 and March 2021 and Ashanti Gold in May 2021.

History shows that he has never stayed for more than a year with one football club over the past three years.

Says an article in a Ghanaian sports website, ghananasoccernet: “Folz has been in charge of the Obuasi-based club for only one month since his arrival. The 30-year-old took the decision to quit Ashanti Gold with immediate effect due to some misunderstandings with the top hierarchy of the club. Folz played five matches during the short period he was in charge. He won twice, drew twice and lost just once since he arrived in the country in March 2021.”

“He was recently in Dubai with the Mauritania national team for the Arab Cup and he was due to participate with them in the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon in January 2022. He has coached in Ghana with Ashanti Gold SC as well as Bechen United FC where he was undefeated at home.”

His predecessor at Township Rollers is not bad by comparison in certain respects, Hassan Oktay having led the Blues in six games in the league with four wins, one draw and one defeat.

The Rollers statement also announced that “Leutlwetse Tshireletso has been redeployed to the position of Scout with immediate effect”.