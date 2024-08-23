Airlink Fined For Advertising Unauthorised Cape Town-Gaborone Route

CAAB instructs Airlink to withdraw the advertisements straightaway

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB) has instructed South African airline company Airlink to withdraw all advertisements promoting a new direct Gaborone to Cape Town route because they violate civil aviation regulations.

In a recent statement signed by its Public Relations and Communications Officer, Modipe Nkwe, CAAB confirmed the violation by Airlink that included advertising flight tickets without authorisation.

A fortnight ago, Airlink started advertising a new Gaborone to Cape Town flights, saying the flights would start from 1st April 2025 with three weekly slots on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Flight 4Z 364

The company announced that two 44 passenger Embraer E140 regional jets would be used for the new flight route.

The company had scheduled Flight 4Z 364 from Cape Town departing at 10:50 and arriving in Gaborone at 13:00 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flight 4Z 365 would leave Gaborone at 13:45 and arrive in Cape Town at 16:00 on the same days.

In the statement, CAAB cautioned the South African airline for its infringement of set aviation rules.

“The CAAB has noted with concern the advertisement of Airlink (Pty) Ltd scheduled flight between Gaborone and Cape Town and the sale of the flight tickets,” it said, adding that the airline has not been granted authorisation to operate that route.

Civil Aviation Regulations 2012

“The airline’s acts contravene Regulations 5 and 7 of the Civil Aviation (Licensing of Air Services) Regulations, 2012. Consequently, the Authority has fined Airlink (Pty) Ltd for violating these Regulations.

“Airlink has also been instructed to withdraw all advertisements on the Gaborone-Cape Town route with immediate effect and cease the sale of tickets.

“The Authority’s role is to protect consumers and the public by encouraging compliance with civil aviation regulations. Issues of non-compliance are taken seriously and addressed severely.”

SADC headquarters

In announcing the route, the CEO of Airlink Rodger Foster hailed Gaborone as a hotspot for regional business.

“As Botswana’s capital, Gaborone is an important regional destination for business, with the city being home to thriving minerals, resources, automotive and tech sector companies,” he was quoted as saying by Travel News.

“It also hosts the Southern African Development Community (SADC) headquarters. It is also an important leisure tourism gateway to many lodges and the Gaborone Game Reserve.”

On a single ticket

“Alongside Cape Town’s economic expansion, we are seeing rising demand for travel between the two cities and Airlink is ideally placed to connect them with a convenient direct service.

“It also enables customers travelling via Cape Town on our various international partner airlines to seamlessly connect onwards to Gaborone on a single ticket and vice versa for customers travelling from Gaborone.”

