BOD Harnesses AI to Uncover New Mineral Riches in Vast Database

Notes Botswana database is too massive to analyse by traditional human methods

It includes around 375,000km of airborne geophysical data and 606 ground geophysical surveys

BOD has partnered with Planetary AI Ltd for their Xplore mineral prospectivity technology

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD), has embarked on a cutting-edge initiative to employ Artificial Intelligence (AI) in analysing its extensive Botswana database.

The dual-listed diamond exploration company on the London AIM and Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) company anticipates that initial exploration results will be available within the next four to six weeks.

According to BOD, its Botswana database is among the most comprehensive in the region, second only to a few in scale and detail.

380 gigabytes of data

This vast repository, which spans approximately 95,000 square kilometres, includes around 375,000 kilometres of airborne geophysical data, 606 ground geophysical surveys, 228,000 soil sample results, and 32,000 drill hole logs.

In total, the database comprises 380 gigabytes of data across 260,000 files – a treasure trove for AI-driven exploration.

The company’s initiative represents a significant leap forward in the application of AI to mineral exploration.

BOD has partnered with Planetary AI Ltd., employing their Xplore mineral prospectivity technology, developed in collaboration with International Geoscience Services Limited.

Machine-readable format

Xplore leverages semantic technology – a branch of AI focused on understanding and representing data in a machine-readable format – along with machine learning.

This combination allows the AI system to comprehend geological data in a manner similar to how a seasoned geologist might, enabling the identification of zones with potential mineralisation based on specific mineral deposit models.

“Xplore acts much like a geologist but with the ability to process vast datasets far quicker and more efficiently,” the company noted in a recent statement.

“The AI identifies logical gaps in the data, learns from them, and adapts its models to produce more accurate results.

“Too big for humans”

“This capability is expected to yield fresh insights, offering drillable targets that have previously gone unnoticed.”

John Teeling, Chairman of BOD, emphasised the scale of the task at hand, noting the limitations of traditional analysis methods.

“Our mineral database in Botswana is simply vast. Too big for timely analysis by humans,” he said. “Think of it – over 375,000 kilometres of geophysical data and 32,000 drill hole logs.

“Massive databases like these are ideally suited to analysis by computer-based large data models and AI techniques, which can process substantial amounts of information in a short time.”

Theoretical and factual

Teeling underscored the potential of AI to revolutionise mineral exploration, particularly in regions like Botswana where much of the terrain is covered by sand, making traditional exploration methods challenging.

“We feed in the data and create the models from our existing knowledge, both theoretical and factual,” he noted. The techniques then produce results.

“Where it finds inconsistencies or gaps, it adapts. It is early stages in both our work and the use of this technique in mineral exploration, but the future potential is huge.”

More diamonds to find

The chairman also highlighted the broader implications of this technology, not just for diamonds but for other minerals as well.

“We have always believed that there are more diamond deposits to be found under the sand,” Teeling said. “Now, there is the possibility of other deposits being identified.”

This pioneering effort is particularly significant for Botswana, a country with a rich history in diamond mining but where much of the remaining potential lies beneath challenging terrain.

By utilising AI, BOD aims to unlock new opportunities that have been hidden from traditional exploration techniques.