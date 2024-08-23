Gov’t Is Boosting Solar Development to Transform Energy Supply – President 

PPA for nation’s second solar energy between BPC and Chinese consortium

China consortium to develop, finance, construct, operate and maintain solar plant

China Harbour Engineering Consortium to produce and sell power to BPC for 25 years

GAZETTE REPORTER

In a significant move towards enhancing Botswana’s energy mix, President Mokgweetsi Masisi has announced the government’s unwavering commitment to development of on-grid and off-grid solar initiatives.

The President made the announcement at the signing ceremony of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) and the China Harbour Engineering Consortium in Gaborone recently.

“This marks a key milestone in our shift from fossil-based energy supplies to a diversified energy mix that includes both renewable and non-renewable resources,” he said.

For the next 25 years

The solar power project, expected to be commissioned by the first quarter of 2026, is poised to play a crucial role in achieving the country’s green energy objectives, particularly reduction of carbon dioxide emissions generated by energy production.

The PPA between BPC and China Harbour Engineering entails development, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of a solar plant.

Under the agreement, the consortium will produce and sell power to BPC for the next 25 years. This project, which is the second of its kind in Botswana, is not just about energy generation but also represents a broader national vision.

“Such projects are instrumental in driving the country’s industrialisation plan and our transformation from a middle-income to a high-income economy,” Masisi said.

Abundant sunshine

“They also contribute significantly to the decarbonisation of the mining and manufacturing industries.”

Botswana, with its abundant sunshine, is in an advantageous position to harness solar energy and achieve its renewable energy targets.

The President’s aim is to achieve a 50 percent renewable energy mix by 2036. In pursuit of this ambitious goal, the government adopted a Revised Integrated Resource Plan in 2022.

This plan, he noted, is designed to fast-track the contribution of renewable energy from an initial target of 15 percent to a revised target of at least 30 percent by 2030.

The government is optimistic about becoming a net energy exporter by the end of this decade.

Climate change

Despite Botswana’s low levels of greenhouse gas emissions, Masisi acknowledged the nation’s vulnerability to the effects of climate change.

“We remain vulnerable, and it is imperative that we take proactive measures to enhance our resilience,” he said, underscoring the importance of the government’s commitment to reducing total greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent by 2030, as outlined in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Also speaking at the ceremony, the CEO of BPC, David Kgoboko, said that the solar project is a game-changer for Botswana’s energy landscape.

Debswana’s zero emissions goals

“Upon completion,” he said, “it will enhance our energy security, contribute to a sustainable energy mix of renewable and non-renewable sources, and optimise our generation costs by reducing the need for daytime power imports.”

He highlighted the synergy between the project and Debswana’s efforts to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2030, noting that the project will significantly contribute towards this strategic objective.

The China Harbour Engineering Consortium was selected as the project developer through a competitive tender process initiated by BPC in May 2023.

The selection process underscores the government’s commitment to transparency and the development of a robust renewable energy sector. Masisi also reaffirmed the government’s support for initiatives intended to increase the contribution of solar energy.

Modern and reliable

Through the National Energy Policy, Botswana aims to create an energy system that supplies modern and reliable services to all sectors while simultaneously reducing emissions from energy generation by 2040.

“We are making significant progress in providing affordable and clean energy, and this project is a testament to our commitment,” said the President.