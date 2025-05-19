Auditors Urged to Lead with Integrity and Strategic Insight

Over 100 governance professionals gathered in Gaborone to discuss the evolving role of internal auditors in driving transparency, ethics, and strategic value

GAZETTE REPORTER

More than 100 internal auditors and governance professionals convened at Cresta Lodge on 8 May for a seminar themed “Governance, Accountability, and Risk Management,” marking International Internal Audit Awareness Month. The gathering brought together audit leaders, board members, and executives for an in-depth dialogue on the growing responsibilities of the audit profession.

New global standards introduced

Central to the discussions was the launch of the new Global Internal Audit Standards by the Institute of Internal Auditors Global. The updated framework positions internal auditors as proactive advisors, tasked not only with compliance but also with identifying emerging risks and delivering strategic value to organisations.

Focus on collaboration and ethics

Institute of Internal Auditors Botswana President Gontle Khupe welcomed attendees and stressed the importance of collaboration in strengthening local audit practices. She framed the seminar as a platform for innovation and ethical leadership in the profession.

Call for courage and independence

Keynote speaker Pedzani Tafa, CEO of BBS Bank, used recent global governance failures to highlight the urgent need for courageous, independent, and transparent internal auditing. She called on auditors to uphold integrity and encourage youth involvement in governance. “Transparency is not a luxury—it’s a necessity,” she said.

Engaging insights and youth focus

Speakers from Crowe, Goel, and Associates reinforced the firm’s commitment to developing young professionals and supporting the visibility of the internal audit field. In a lighter moment, a representative drew laughs by comparing outdated tools like calculators to the need for modern audit approaches, emphasising the human side of governance decisions.