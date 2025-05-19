FSG Unveils Ambitious Growth Strategy

Funeral Services Group (FSG) has launched its “3X by 5” strategy to triple operations by 2028, with a strong focus on innovation, accessibility, and local leadership

LEATILE ZACHARIAH

Funeral Services Group (FSG) outlined an ambitious growth plan during its first media briefing of 2025, held on 7 May. Led by Group Managing Director Fergus Ferguson, the event included a behind-the-scenes tour of FSG facilities and detailed insights into the company’s strategic direction.

Triple growth by 2028

Ferguson introduced the “3X by 5” strategy, aimed at tripling the size of FSG by 2028. The plan focuses on expanding operations, innovating product offerings, and deepening local leadership across markets. “You’ll start to see us doing things you wouldn’t typically associate with the funeral industry,” Ferguson said.

Broad insurance coverage

A major part of FSG’s operations is its insurance division, underwritten by Hollard Botswana. With over 140,000 policyholders covering more than 500,000 lives, the service plays a crucial role in supporting families during bereavement. Premiums start from P36 per month, making coverage accessible across both formal and informal sectors.

Regional expansion efforts

FSG currently employs 362 locally based staff in Botswana and has significantly expanded its regional presence. In Zambia, the company has grown from three to over 11 branches. While it has exited Zimbabwe due to economic instability, its operations in South Africa continue to grow within a competitive market.

Stakeholder engagement

The company maintains strong accountability to its more than 800 individual shareholders and thousands of pensioners invested through Africa Lighthouse Capital. These stakeholders play a key role in the company’s long-term performance and direction.

Fleet and facilities showcased

The briefing concluded with a media tour, including a look at FSG’s fleet of over 160 vehicles and a visit to its casket manufacturing plant, one of the largest in Botswana. Ferguson also highlighted the company’s digital engagement, with a Facebook community exceeding 114,000 followers contributing to ongoing service improvements.