Award-Winning Motswana Entrepreneur Launches Botswana Diaspora Hub

GAZETTE REPORTER

Award-winning Motswana tech entrepreneur and recognised leader in digital innovation, Boi Kgathi Rasmussen, has designed and launched a transformative platform for connecting Batswana living abroad, promote personal growth, and drive sustainable development in Botswana.

Styled Botswana Diaspora Hub, this is the work of a trailblazing woman who is widely recognised for her pioneering work in digital innovation, having founded Yamee/MyFoodness, the eCommerce platform that revolutionised the digital landscape in Botswana and successfully expanded to markets in Tanzania, South Africa, and beyond.

Upskilling women and minorities

Her groundbreaking contributions to technology and entrepreneurship have earned her recognition as one of Africa’s Top 50 Digital Champions, Best Startup by Southern Africa Startup Awards, and as a Seedstars honoree.

In addition to her entrepreneurial accomplishments, Rasmussen leads the AI education programme at Women in AI in Europe. Her work focuses on upskilling women and minorities to become AI and data experts, empowering them to enter the tech industry and use artificial intelligence as a tool for societal growth.

By promoting inclusivity in AI, she is helping diversify the tech workforce and equipping underrepresented groups with the skills to shape the future of technology.

87,000 Batswana living abroad

Speaking about the launch of the platform, Rasmussen said in a statement: “To me, it makes perfect sense to launch this Botswana Diaspora Hub. The Botswana diaspora accounts for approximately 3 percent of our total population, with around 87,000 citizens living abroad.

“Remarkably, their remittances contribute 0.3 percent to our GDP, equating to roughly $58 million annually. This underscores the critical role our diaspora plays in strengthening economic ties and fostering global connections that benefit our nation.”

The Botswana Diaspora Hub offers its members a unique opportunity to share job opportunities and help each other secure better-paying positions, enabling them to send more money back home to support their families and communities. The platform encourages users to expand their professional networks, enhancing career prospects across borders.

Extensive pool of expertise

Further, the Hub facilitates mentorship opportunities, allowing members to request guidance from within the diaspora’s extensive pool of expertise. Whether for personal development or to support others back home in Botswana, members can seek mentorship tailored to their specific needs.

The platform also serves as a resource for continuous learning and upskilling, offering free courses, workshops and other educational opportunities to help individuals enhance their skills and increase employability.

A key feature of the Botswana Diaspora Hub is the space it provides for engaging in discussions about ideas for Botswana’s economic development. Members can collaborate, brainstorm and develop initiatives aimed at driving long-term growth and innovation in their home country.

Female- and youth-led businesses

Moreover, the Hub aims to create a lasting impact by establishing an Impact Investment Fund to support female- and youth-led businesses in Botswana, further fuelling entrepreneurship and sustainable business practices.

Through these initiatives, the Botswana Diaspora Hub is creating a dynamic environment where Batswana cannot only grow individually but also contribute meaningfully to the prosperity of their home country.

By connecting the global expertise and resources of the diaspora, the platform empowers members to unlock opportunities for themselves and drive positive change in Botswana.

